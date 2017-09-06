Lucky Laois person to take part in The National Lottery Telly Bingo phone show

A shop in Emo received a call from The National Lottery this week to say that one of its customers has been chosen for a Telly Bingo phone show.

The lucky customer bought the Telly Bingo ticket in Siopa Ioma and is due to take part in the phone show on Tuesday, September 12.

The customer is from Emo and Bernadette Behan of Siopa Ioma said that everyone is delighted.

"We are all delighted, the game is new into the shop we got it in just before Christmas, we will all be watching to see what happens," she said.

The lucky person can win up to €10,000 on the phone show and is guaranteed to take away a minimum of €1,000.

The episode of Telly Bingo featuring the lucky Laois person will air on RTE One on Tuesday, September 12 at 12:45pm.