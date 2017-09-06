Borris Road development still opposed by residents

A new planning application for an eight-house development on the Borris Road has been lodged with Laois County Council, drawing objections from nearby residents who claim the application is identical to a previous one that attracted mass opposition.

The Independent Trustee Company Ltd and Mr Jim Douglas has applied to demolish an existing detached house and construct an eight unit housing development at the Borris Great.

However, Mr Ger Smullen, Ashley Gardens, Borris Road, Portlaoise, has made a submission to the council, saying that the new application is almost identical to the previous application made by the developer. That application was criticised by many residents, including Mr Smullen, with issues raised including traffic congestion, concerns over privacy and house values, and the inadequacy of the existing infrastructure.

Mr Smullen claimed that the application is still in contradiction of the Local Area Plan, which states that “new dwellings that closely overlook the rear curtilage of existing dwellings will not normally be permitted”.

He said the development will be too close to his home, reducing light and privacy and the value of the house.

He believes the construction noise will have a negative effect on his wife, a nurse on nights, and his son during his Leaving Cert year.

“Should this development go ahead as planned, then we still feel that we would have no choice but to leave the area,” said Mr Smullen.

However, he strongly believes that the Local Area Plan adequately protects them.

A further submission has been made by Mr Michael Hooban, Borris Great, who said that the proposed development does not conform to original planning guidelines.

He said that the infrastructure and existing services were not dimensioned for this increase in dwellings which would effectively almost double the number of houses.

He pointed out that there are other building developments in the immediate area that have commenced or are about to commence, and highlighted safety concerns for all road users, including school users, due to the increased traffic congestion.

A decision on the planning application is due from Laois County Council by September 28.