Emergency road closure in Portlaoise

There were roadworks on the Timahoe Road in Portlaoise recently which had ended.

Today, Laois County Council has had to announce an emergency road closure on the same road.

The closure is due to fallen electricity lines running through Pairc an Phobail in Portlaoise.

The road closure may affect school traffic from the Borris Road.

Motorists should prepare for delays or take an alternative route.

It is estimated that this will be in place until midnight tonight (Wednesday, September 6).

