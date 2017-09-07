JOBS: Tradesmen wanted for local construction jobs

Spirit Hire Plant and Personnel Solutions are currently recruiting the tradesmen for vacancies we have in Dublin/Kildare/Meath area.

They are looking for:

-          Experienced pipelayers

-          Experienced groundworkers

-          Experienced machine operators (360, rubber duck)

-          Experienced skilled labourers

Excellent rates of pay and long term prospects for successful candidates.

To apply or enquire about this position, call Karen 091 771826 (8am – 4pm), David 087 4499972 or email info@spirithire.ie.