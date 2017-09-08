Antiques stolen from Laois motor business

Part of a valuable antique collection of old enamel signs and old petrol globes were stolen from a business in Portlaoise on Wednesday night last.

JL Bradshaw’s motor shop on the Stradbally Road, Portlaoise was broken into between 11pm and 12am on Wednesday night.

It is understood that two people entered the grounds of the business, dismounted the antiques and fled in a getaway car.

A family member, Trevor Bradshaw, has said that there is CCTV video footage of the break in and robbery.

It is believed that up to 50 items were taken, all of which have different prices raging up to €400.

He is appealing to the public to keep an eye out for the stolen items in case they are put up for sale online or in an antique market.

Anyone with information can contact Portlaoise Garda Station (057) 867 4100.

J.L. Bradshaw & Co. Ltd. is one of Ireland's leading suppliers of motor parts, tools and equipment.