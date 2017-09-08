New houses refused for Portlaoise's Borris Road

Laois County Council has refused permission for 43 new houses to be built on the Borris Road in Portlaoise, following objections to the plans from Portlaoise councillors and the board of management of both nearby secondary schools.

Graham Developments had applied for permission to construct a housing development consisting of 43 two-storey detached dwellings, on land near St Mary’s Christian Brothers School at the Borris Road.

This is a busy local road containing two secondary schools and has been the subject of ongoing traffic and parking difficulties.

A submission against the application was made by all seven members of the Portlaoise Municipal District.

“We the local councillors believe that this land will be needed for further education requirements. The school is at maximum capacity and as in the recent census the population is increasing rapidly,” said the councillors.

They stated that the proposed site is the only piece of land that can be used for any future extensions or requirements for the school. The submission was signed by Cllrs Catherine Fitzgerald, Mary Sweeney, Jerry Lodge, Caroline Dwane Stanley, Noel Tuohy, Willie Aird, and John Joe Fennelly.

A further submission was made by Maura Murphy, secretary, board of management at St Mary’s CBS, who said: “It is unthinkable that this area of ground, which would be available for future extensions of the adjoining facilities, should now be considered for housing.”

She said the proposed development would be in direct contradiction of the council’s policy to facilitate the educational facilities to meet the needs of the county.

“In the interests of the many children in the catchment area and those incoming young people, I ask you to refuse this planning application,” said Ms Murphy.

A similar submission was made by the secretary of the board of management at Scoil Chriost Ri, Helen O’Donnell.

There was also a submission made by David and Phyllis Clegg, of Chestnut Grove, Borris Great, but the Cleggs later withdrew their submission.

The council has now refused the proposed development.