Laois Property Tax to rise by 10%

Householders in Laois are facing a hike in their property tax bills for the first time since the tax was introduced in 2013, to cover growing costs by Laois County Council.

A majority of Laois councillors voted to raise the Local Property Tax by 10 percent on Monday, September 11, meaning 1,200 people will pay €100 a year and a further 1,200 will pay nearly €250 a year.

It will bring in an extra €492k to council coffers.

A total budget of €60.6million will be spent in Laois next year, up by €1.36m from 2017.

Extra costs include the setting aside of at least €120,000 for legal fees for 2018, because two wind companies are taking the council to the High Court over councillors' attempt to ban new windfarm developments.

While that vote has being overruled by the government, the cases are still underway.

A extra €202,000 will be spent in 2018 on higher council wages. €20,000 is set aside on homeless services.

Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael councillors voted for the increase, following the recommendation of the CEO John Mulholland who said it was needed to meet additional costs and maintain services.

Four councillors voted against it. Four were absent.