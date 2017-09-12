Parking problem raised in big Portlaoise project

A submission has been made against plans to build 87 new houses at Summerhill Lane in Portlaoise, with a local resident of the area calling on the council to ensure more parking spaces are included in the proposed development.

Aston Homes, with company directors Andy and Brian Dempsey, based at Naas Road, Dublin 12, has applied to Laois County Council for permission to build 87 two-storey dwellings and a single storey creche at Summerhill Lane.

It is proposed to build 38 four-bedroom semi-detached houses, six three-bedroom semi-detached houses, three five-bedroom detached houses, 22 four-bedroom end of terrace houses and 18 three-bedroom terraced houses.

The proposed creche will be a single-storey building, with hours of operation from 9am to 5pm.

In the application, Aston Homes said that planning permission for a residential development in this area was granted in 2006 and a mini-roundabout was constructed on Summerhill Lane.

The developer said that as there is no significant difference between the residential density of the development and that of the development approved by the 2006 permission, there will be no significant difference between the traffic flows of the new development and those that would have been generated by completion of the development approved in 2006.

However, a submission has been made to the council by Sean Mullins, Block Road, Portlaoise.

He points out that access to the proposed development is along an existing road which has a number of houses fronting on to the road. With the exception of one residence these houses have driveways with room for one car only, but most have more than one car.

Consequently the extra cars and any visiting vehicles must be accommodated off site and there is much illegal parking on footpaths forcing pedestrians to resort to using the road.

Mr Mullins said that the ultimate proposal is to have 160 houses in this development and the consequent increase of traffic along the access road will exacerbate the existing problems.

He said that it should be a condition of any new permission in Ashwood Walk that additional parking be provided along the first section of the existing access road. 12 additional spaces should be provided, he said.

A decision on the planning application is due by September 17.