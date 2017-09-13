Creme egg thief given final chance

Two 18-year-old Clondalkin men who were part of a four-man team that robbed the Ballybrittas Service Station of cash, cigarettes and creme eggs have been told to engage with a restorative justice programme.

Ian Byrne (18) and Rhys Mahon (18), both of Clondalkin, Dublin, were both charged with theft, from the Ballybrittas Service Station, on February 8 this year.

Property worth €1,300 was taken, including contents of the till, a charity box, cigarettes and Cadbury Creme Eggs, after the premises were broken into.

When the case came before the court in June last, the matter was put back to September 7 for probation reports.

When the case returned to court last Thursday, defence for both men, Ms Sara Brennan said that Ian Byrne was willing to engage in a restorative justice programme, and Judge Staines remanded him on continual bail to December 14.

Regarding Rhys Mahon, Judge Staines noted that he had not kept his appointments with the probation service.

Ms Brennan said the accused had been homeless for a time and had been staying between friends.

He has since made contact with the probation officer and is back living with his grandparents, she said.

Giving the accused one final opportunity, Judge Staines put his case back to December 14 for an up to date report.