Clothes thief to be monitored for one year

A man who claimed he stole clothes from a Portlaoise store after his own clothes got soaked in the rain will be monitored by the probation services for one year.

Domhnall Cosgrave (31), first appeared before Portlaoise district court on June 22 last.

On that date, Inspector Maria Conway gave evidence, that on June 5, the accused entered Tesco in Portlaoise and damaged the packaging on a pair of pyjamas valued at €19.50 by trying to take off the security tag.

He then left the item and went to the checkout, where he pretended to scan items of clothing worth €48.50 and left the store without paying.

The total value of the goods stolen was €68 and all the property was recovered.

The accused had no previous convictions, but had received the benefit of an adult caution.

Defence, Mr Declan Breen said that the incident had happened on a wet and windy bank holiday Monday, when the accused had cycled from Athy to get a train to Dublin where he lived.

He got wet and his shoes were destroyed, so he went to Tesco and attempted to steal the items.

Mr Breen said the accused had €68 compensation in court.

Defence concluded by saying the accused was very anxious to avoid a formal conviction.

The matter was put back to September 7 for a probation report.

When the matter returned to court last Thursday, after reading the probation report Judge Catherine Staines said that the accused was in need of help.

Judge Staines said she would put the case back for one year to see if the accused continued to cooperate.

The matter was adjourned to September 6, 2018, for an up to date probation report.