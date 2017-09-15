Portlaoise man asks to join brother in jail

A Portlaoise man facing numerous charges, including the theft of a 79-year-old woman’s handbag and the breach of a safety order, failed to engage with probation services as he wanted to go to prison to be with his brother.

So said the solicitor for Robert Dwane, with a previous address at Mountain View, Portlaoise, at last week's sitting of Portlaoise District Court.

The accused was back before the court for a probation report previously requested by Judge Catherine Staines.

Judge Staines noted that the accused had not cooperated and had not engaged with the probation services as he had been directed to by the court.

Defence, Mr Barry Fitzgerald acknowledged that the court had given the accused an opportunity before.

He said the accused had a difficult background and things have deteriorated for him recently, and he was asking to go into prison to be with his older brother.

“It’s a tragic situation,” said Mr Fitzgerald.

For stealing tools worth over €1,000, Judge Catherine Staines imposed 12 months in the Midlands Prison.

For breaching a safety order, which Judge Staines described as one of the most serious offences, the accused was sentenced to six months in prison, to run consecutive.

This made a total of 18 months in jail, with recognisance fixed in the event of an appeal.

Separate charges against the accused were taken into consideration, including two counts of drug possession; criminal damage to a garda car; trespassing at a house in Portlaoise; threatening or abusive behaviour; and the theft of the elderly woman’s handbag.