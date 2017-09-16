Errill man knocked cyclist off his bike

An Errill man who knocked a cyclist off his bike with his car has been convicted and fined.

At last week's sitting of Portlaoise District Court, John Joe O’Neill (26), with an address in Errill, was charged with careless driving.

Inspector Ollie Baker gave evidence that on March 27, 2016, at Main Street, Rathdowney, the accused was driving when he indicated left at a junction and collided with a cyclist who was on the inside.

The cyclist was struck by the passenger side of the vehicle and knocked off his bike. He suffered an injury to his leg and was taken to hospital.

The accused had no previous convictions.

Defence, Ms Josephine Fitzpatrick said that her client had passed a group of cyclists, but this one cyclist may have broken away from the main group and the accused did not see him.

He collided with the wing mirror of the vehicle, she said.

Noting that the accused had been fully insured, Judge Catherine Staines convicted and fined him €200.