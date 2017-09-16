Monasterevin man's drunken disturbance

A Monasterevin man has been convicted and fined for being drunk in the street.

At last week's sitting of the district court in Portlaoise was Paul Horgan (29), with an address at Fern Crescent, Monasterevin, charged with being intoxicated, at Fern Crescent, on April 24, 2016.

Inspector Ollie Baker said that at 3.15am that morning, the accused was causing a disturbance and the gardaí went to the scene.

Insp Baker said there had been a domestic dispute a few hours earlier involving the accused, and Horgan became aggressive towards the gardaí.

He was intoxicated and was arrested.

The accused had previous convictions.

Addressing the court himself, Horgan said he was not drinking alcohol anymore.

Judge Catherine Staines convicted and fined him €80.