Laois medical company settles tax bill with Revenue for nearly €200,000

There are a number of local entries in the latest Tax Defaulters list, published by Revenue on Tuesday, September 12.

Aisha Medics of 3 Heathfields, Kilminchy, Dublin Road, Portlaoise is listed on Part 2 of the list, which includes persons in whose case Revenue has accepted a settlement offer instead of initiating court proceedings, or a settlement has been paid in full.

A Revenue Audit discovered non-declaration of VAT, and under declaration of PAYE/PRSI/USC resulting in a bill amounting to €198,997. This included a tax bill of €121,645, interest of €40,859 and penalties of €36,493.

As of June 30, 2017 the amount outstanding was €126,881.

A Revenue Audit discovered an under declaration of VAT by Cloverland Holding Company Limited with an address of Shinrone Nursing Home, Shinrone. The company's occupation is listed as a Property Lessor.

Its bill amounted to €113, 675, including tax of €60,644, interest of €34,838 and penalties of €18,193

As of June 30, 2017 €26,937 of this remained unpaid.

For the Misuse of Marked Mineral Oil, Jason Donoghue of 6, Colliers Court, Colliers Lane, Portlaoise was fined €2,500. Bernard O'Reilly of Main Road, Clonkeen, Portlaoise was fined €5,000.