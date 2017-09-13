New permanent eye specialist position in Portlaoise Hospital welcomed

The commitment to fill the vacancy of an eye specialist in Portlaoise has been welcomed by a local politician.

Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley today welcomed the news that a permanent Community Ophthalmic Physician is being recruited for Portlaoise Hospital.

“I have been contacted by a number of people complaining about the lack of ophthalmic services at the hospital for almost a year. In reply to my Dáil question I have now been informed that the recruitment of a permanent Community Ophthalmic Physician is at an advanced stage and interviews are scheduled for mid October 2017," he said.

In the meantime a Community Ophthalmic Physician has been engaged on a temporary part time basis in Portlaoise Hospital.

"There are far too many gaps in vital services right across the health sector. Basic frontline services need improving and key vacancies like this should be filled more promptly if we are to reduce the massive hospital waiting lists of over 597,000,” he added.