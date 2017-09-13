Wealth of free events across Laois for Culture Night 2017

Culture Night Laois programme was recently launched in Aras an Chontae by Cathaoirleach Padraig Fleming, with a wide variety of free events open to the public on Friday, September 22, taking place in various venues across Laois.

Individual artists and arts organisations open their doors, hosting tours, talks and performances for all ages to enjoy.

The Laois Culture Night Ambassador 2017 is 17 year old Lucy Deegan from Luggacurran. Lucy was the overall winner in this year’s Texaco Art Competition. An exhibition entitled 'Time and Space' – A Celebration of Texaco Children's Art Success in Laois’ including works by Lucy and those by other prize winners from Laois takes place in the Laois Arthouse, Stradbally, and opens from 6pm-8pm on Culture Night.

Anam, a percussive dance show featuring world class step dancers and renowned Irish traditional musicians, takes place in the Dunamaise Arts Centre at 8pm.

A highlight event of Culture Night will be a Samba Drum Performance presented by Music Generation Laois at the Plaza, County Hall, Portlaoise starting at 5pm.

Equinox:Live Art will showcase live art including dance, painting, poetry and much more, upstairs in Kavanagh’s, Portlaoise at 9pm. Other events to note are Bennie Reilly’s New Works exhibition in the Dunamaise Arts Centre Gallery at 7pm.

In the Parish Centre Portlaoise is ‘Exploring Cultural Connections – Through Music, Dance, Conversations, Displays’ a unique opportunity to try a traditional Irish instrument with Portlaoise Comhaltas teachers. Interested parties can also sign up for the International Folk Orchestra from 6pm-8pm.

In An Sean Chistin, in Irey, Ballyfin at 8pm, enjoy an evening of traditional Irish music, sean nós, poetry in English and irish ceílí dancing and set dancing. Also, in Ballyfin, Artist Kevin McCann will open his studio to the public at Glory, Glory, Old Deer Park, Ballyfin, from 5pm-11pm.

Durrow Library will host a reading and crafting evening where author Helena Duggan will read from her novel ‘A Place called Perfect’ , from 7pm. In Portlaoise Library students will enjoy a storytelling session with Jack Lynch from 11am-12pm.

Emo Court will open for two free guided tours starting at 6pm and 7pm. Paddy and Hannah Flynn of Roundwood House, Mountrath, will also open their doors at 5pm for a tour of one of Ireland’s finest Georgian country houses.

Also in Mountrath Figure2Ground studios will be running an Artists Open Studio event in Murrays, Left Bank House where visitors can explore different aspects of digital art, from 5pm to 10pm, refreshments will be served.

‘The Fight for Colour and Wonder’ an exhibition by Melissa Donagher, a young artist from Portarlington, will open at The French Restaurant in the French Quarter Portarlington at 7pm.

Portarlington Comhaltas will perform in the Hawthorn Function Room, Portarlington at 8pm. Spink Comhaltas will hold an evening of traditional music in Spink Community Hall at 7.30pm.

Rathdowney Men’s Shed invite all to attend an evening of music, dance, storytelling and a display of the Men’s Shed woodcraft work from 7pm.

Culture Night brochures are available for the libraries throughout the county and the Dunamaise Arts Centre. They are also available to download from the National Culture Night website www.culturenight.ie