Celebrations in Mountmellick as Parish Lotto Jackpot is won

It is easy to get used to seeing "no winner" every week on the Parish Lotto results in any town.

This week, there are celebrations in Mountmellick as the €20,000 jackpot was won by one person.

The lucky winner, Catherine Bennett, who is from the town, can start dreaming up ideas of how to spend her money now that she is €20,000 richer.

The organisers of the Parish Lotto were delighted to announce the result. Support and well wishes for Catherine have been flooding in online.

Frances Hibbits was the ticket seller.

A man in Emo won €10,000 on Telly Bingo this week and a Laois shop sold two winning lotto tickets in one week.

The parish lotto this week also had 'match three' winners. Sarah Harte (C. Lindley), Eleanor Duff (E. Duff), Maura Bishop (D. Lawlor), Moira Scott (C & E), Layola Murphy (Pam&Kay) all won €28 each.

Lotto tickets are €2 each and are available from numerous businesses and promoters in the town and the Parish Office.

Next week's jackpot remains at €10, 000.