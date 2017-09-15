Funding secured for Disabled Persons Grant Scheme in Laois social housing

The Disabled Persons Grant Scheme provides funding for extensions and adaptations to existing social housing stock.

A total of €242,672 in funding has been secured for the Disabled Persons Grant Scheme in Laois, according to Laois TD and Minister for Justice and Equality, Charlie Flanagan.

The Disabled Persons Grant Scheme provides funding for extensions and adaptations to existing social housing stock such as grab rails, disabled access ramps, wet rooms, etc. The scheme also provides extensions in cases of overcrowding.

In addition, the scheme provides funding for Improvement Works in Lieu in order to improve or extend privately owned accommodation where the occupant is already approved for social housing, reducing the strain on current social housing stock.

Local Authorities were informed earlier in the year that they could undertake works up to a maximum value of 65% of their 2016 allocation in advance of specific approval of the 2017 allocation.

This allowed them to plan and progress works under the scheme over the full year and will facilitate the full utilisation of their 2017 allocations.

“Some €218,405 will be paid by the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government, with an additional €24,267 coming from our Local Authority.

“This will greatly improve the housing conditions for those living with disabilities and addresses issues of overcrowding in existing social housing stock, while Improvement Works in Lieu provide an alternative to social housing for approved social housing applicants currently in private accommodation.

“I am very pleased my Fine Gael colleague Minister Eoghan Murphy has allocated funding of a total of €12 million nationally under this scheme.

“The Minister has assured me he will continue to keep the scheme under review and will consider providing further funding later in the year if the need arises," he said.