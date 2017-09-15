Abbeyleix awarded silver medal at Entente Florale Europe competition

Abbeyleix has done both Laois and Ireland proud in the European Entente Florale competition.

The town has been awarded a silver medal today Friday, September 15 at the awards ceremoney in Slovenia.

When announcing the award the host said: "You were one of the first rural towns in Ireland to get electricity and the Entente Florale judges found that you are still a shining light and for that you are awarded a silver medal."

The awards show was broadcast live on YouTube for anyone to watch.

Congratulations to Abbeyleix.