Laois man reaches Everest Base Camp on charity trek

A Laois man has successfully completed his fundraising challenge of climbing to Everest Base Camp in aid of the Midlands Down Syndrome Centre.

Colm Swayne who is originally from Stradbally but lives in Portlaoise completed the climb at 3pm Nepal time on Sunday, September 17.

You can donate to the fundraiser here.

Colm set out on the journey on September 6, flying almost 5,000 miles to Nepal before starting the trek.

This was a personal challenge that Colm set out for himself.

He chose to raise funds for the Midlands Down Syndrome Centre as the charity is close to his heart.

Before the trip Colm said he always wanted to trek to Base Camp.

“I have always had a soft spot for people with Down Syndrome, they can’t climb to base camp for themselves so I want to do it to help them.

“I would have done hill climbing in the army and it was always on my bucket list to climb Everest and I just thought there is no point doing it for nothing," he said.

The Centre works hard to create an environment dedicated to providing support and services to children with Down Syndrome, their families and carers, helping them to reach their full potential and a brighter future.

Colm took time off work and paid for the trip himself.

All funds raised will go directly to the charity.

Messages and comments of support and congratulations from children and parents who use the Centre's services are flooding in on Facebook.

See more pictures from Colm's journey on the Midlands Down Syndrome Centre Facebook page here.