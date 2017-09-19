Traffic heavy through Laois as National Ploughing Championships get underway in Tullamore

GARDAI URGE VISITORS TO FOLLOW DIRECTIONS AND KEEP TO THE ASSIGNED ROUTES TO NATIONAL PLOUGHING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Traffic is reportedly heavy on all routes to the National Ploughing Championships this morning as the gates open for the first of the three days of the event.

An Garda Síochána has tweeted this morning about traffic levels.

"Heavy volumes on approaches to #Ploughing17 no reported incidents, please follow directions of Gardaí & stewards".

Three Garda Routes are directing traffic through Laois.

The Grey route is for traffic from the South East (Kilkenny), to park in the Grey carpark:

Traffoc will travel North along the N77 via Durrow and Abbeyleix before arriving at Portlaoise. Traffic will be directed left at Father Brown Road through Clonminham and onto the N80 travelling towards Mountmellick. At Derryclooney Bridge, Mountmellick traffic will be directed left and onto the R422 through Rosenallis and Clonaslee.

At Cloonagh Cross traffic will be directed right onto the R421 (Killurin Road). At Killurin Cross traffic will be directed left towards the event site at Screggan, Tullamore and parking beside the event site.

The Yellow route is for traffic travelling from Carlow and the South East, on the N80 towards Portlaoise.

At Bloomfield Roundabout, Portlaoise traffic will be directed right onto Rathbrennan and onto Junction 16 (M7). Traffic will then turn left to the Heath and left again at the Wheel Inn pub (sign-posted Portarlington). Traffic will proceed to Kennells Cross and be turned left and travel towards Mountmellick town. All traffic will be directed through Mountmellick town and onto Tullamore via Killeigh.

Finally the Orange route is for Traffic from Kildare/ Junction 15 M7.

Traffic travelling Westbound along the M7 Motorway will exit at Junction 15 (Cappakeel), turning right over the Motorway and onto the R445 (Old Dublin Road). At New Inn Roundabout traffic will proceed through Emo Village and onto Kennells Cross where it will turn right and be directed to Garryhinch Cross and onto Cloneygowan Village. Traffic will then follow the R420 to the event site.

The championships will be officially opened by President Higgins at 12 noon today.

For the full Traffic Plan for the National Ploughing Championships, click here