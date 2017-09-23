Abbeyleix woman 'just holding' €1,000 of drugs put on probation

An Abbeyleix woman caught with €1,000 of drugs who claimed she was just holding the drugs for her brother, who had absconded to Australia, has been put on probation for six months.

Before last week’s district court in Portlaoise was Elaine Burke (31), Abbeyleix.

She previously appeared in court on the charges back in June, where Inspector Jer Glavin gave evidence that during a search of the accused's house, an illicit drug know as PVP was recovered by the gardaí, valued at €1,000.

The accused had no previous convictions.

Defence, Mr Barry Fitzgerald said that his client, a single mother of two children, had worked as a care assistant for the last nine years.

Her brother is well known to the court, said Mr Fitzgerald, and he absconded to Australia, later contacting the accused to tell her he had left drugs in her house and asking her to post them to him.

She refused, but didn't want to report her brother's activities.

Defence went on to say that the accused came to garda attention as she had foolishly sold some of the drugs at Electric Picnic.

"So she wasn't just holding her brother's drugs," remarked Judge Catherine Staines.

Mr Fitzgerald asked the judge to consider a probation report on the accused before finalising the matter.

Judge Staines said it was a very large amount of drugs and the accused had admitted selling it.

The judge said she had a prison sentence in mind, but agreed to adjourn the case for a probation report and if the report was positive she said she would suspend the sentence.

When the matter returned to court last Thursday, September 14, Judge Staines noted there was a positive probation report on the accused.

In those circumstances, Judge Staines imposed a six-month probation bond, with conditions attached.