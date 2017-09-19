Threats made to cause injuries over money

An 18-year-old Portlaoise man appeared before last week’s court charged with assaulting another youth over a debt.

Before last Thursday’s sitting of Portlaoise District Court was Patrick Kerry (18), with a previous address listed at Cherrygrove, Kilminchy, Portlaoise.

Inspector Aidan Farrelly gave evidence that on November 23, 2016, the accused committed an assault on a male aged 18 or 19, at Oakleaf Place, Portlaoise.

The injured party owed the accused money and a threat was made against him that the accused would assault him and do him injuries.

In a separate incident, the accused stole a phone, at James Fintan Lalor Avenue, Portlaoise, on March 10, 2016.

This matter previously came before the court and the accused paid €150 to the court poor box and €150 to the injured party. This case was subsequently adjourned for a probation report.

Defence, Ms Josephine Fitzpatrick said the offences had happened some time ago and her client had written a letter of apology to the injured party.

She said her client bore no ill will to the injured party, and there had been an issue over money at the time.

The accused has now provided urinalysis results, said Ms Fitzpatrick.

Defence went on to say that the accused had a precarious living arrangement, but the probation services were tying to help him secure accommodation and he was staying with friends at the minute.

Ms Fitzpatrick said that the accused’s mother was in court to support him, but he could not live at home as there were other children there.

Judge Catherine Staines noted that the accused had experienced a very difficult upbringing, with his parents involved in drug use and he was now effectively homeless.

She said he was now dealing with his drug problem and working with the probation service, and he had also paid compensation for the theft of the phone.

Directing that the €150 the accused paid to the poor box should be given to the injured party along with the letter of apology, Judge Staines put the matter back to December 7, for an updated report on the accused.