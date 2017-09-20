Poor box donation for Emo man unsteady on his feet with slurred speech

An Emo man has been directed to make a donation to the court poor box having been charged with drunken and abusive behaviour in public.

Stephen Booth (31), Morette, Emo, was charged with being intoxicated in public, and using threatening or abusive behaviour.

Inspector Aidan Farrelly gave evidence that at 00.25am on July 2 last, the accused was asked to leave the Weighbridge Inn public house in Portarlington.

When the gardaí encountered him his speech was slurred and he was unsteady on his feet, and when he was directed to leave the scene he became abusive to the gardaí.

He had minor previous convictions.

Defence, Mr Philip Meagher said his client had been at a function earlier in the day and when the function ended he remained on in the pub where he had too much to drink.

Mr Meagher said the accused was very ashamed and had “a path beaten” to the solicitor’s door such was his concern over appearing in court.

Defence went on to say that the accused accepted his behaviour had been totally unacceptable and had since taken steps to address this.

Judge Catherine Staines directed the accused to donate €200 to the court poor box.