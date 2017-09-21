Two men charged with drugs for sale worth over €13,000

Two men have been charged with having drugs for sale valued at over €13,000.

Daniel Burke (36), Mountrath, was charged with the offence at the M7 in Laois, on February 24 this year.

Sgt Brian Farrell gave evidence he charged the accused with three charges on August 20 last and the accused made no reply after caution.

He said the DPP had directed the matter be returned for trial and requested six weeks to compile a book of evidence.

The matter was put back to November 9, with solicitor, Mr Barry Fitzgerald assigned.

David Griffen (39), Drimnagh, Dublin 12, was charged with the same offence, at Doon, Borris in Ossory, on February 24.

Garda Burke gave evidence that when he charged the accused he made no reply.

The matter was put back to November 9 for the serving of a book of evidence.