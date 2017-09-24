Mountmellick man drunk and a danger to himself

A Mountmellick man has been convicted and fined for being so drunk in public he was a danger to himself.

Before last week’s sitting of Portlaoise District Court was Neville James (77), with an address at Townparks, Mountmellick.

Garda O’Brien gave evidence that December 19, 2016, the accused was detected in an intoxicated state at O’Moore Street, Mountmellick.

The accused was a danger to himself due to his level of intoxication.

He cooperated with the gardaí, said Garda O’Brien.

Defence, Mr Barry Fitzgerald said his client had a longstanding difficulty with alcohol.

Judge Catherine Staines convicted and fined the accused €100.