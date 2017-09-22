Woman smuggled phone chargers into Midlands Prison

A Wexford woman has been given community service in lieu of prison for trying to smuggle phone chargers into the local jail.

Before the court was Briget Connors (32), Wexford.

Inspector Aidan Farrelly gave evidence that on September 4 this year, the accused was detected at the Midlands Prison with two phone chargers hidden in her undergarments.

She made full admissions that she had been bringing the items into prison to give to her husband.

She had a number of previous convictions.

Defence, Mr Barry Fitzgerald said his client’s husband had got into a dispute in prison and was informed that the dispute would end if he managed to get the phone chargers brought in. To protect her husband, who had been a prisoner for ten years, she brought the items in.

Judge Catherine Staines adjourned the case to October 26 for a community service report, recommending 150 hours’ community service in lieu of six months in prison.