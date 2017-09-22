So much to do in Laois for Culture Night 2017

There’s a host of free fun events taking place across the county today for Culture Night 2017.

Camross Comhaltas have a Seisiún Oíche Chultúir with two sessions of music, song, dance and storytelling in the beautiful setting of the Poet's Cottage, Camross starting at 8pm to 9.15pm, and 9.30pm-11pm.

Mountmellick Library will host ‘The Secrets of Painting a Landscape in Oils’ by artist Tom Joyce from 7pm-9pm.

Anam - Siamsa Tire, a percussive dance show featuring world class performers, is at the Dunamaise Arts Centre at 8pm.

There’s a Samba Drum Performance presented by Music Generation Laois at the Plaza, County Hall, Portlaoise starting at 5pm, led by Peter Crann with a visiting samba band ‘Itchy Feet Drummers’ from Sligo

Equinox:Live Art showcase live art including dance, painting, poetry and much more, takes place upstairs in Kavanagh’s, Portlaoise at 9pm (over 18s).

Bennie Reilly’s New Works exhibition is in the Dunamaise Arts Centre Gallery at 7pm.

‘Exploring Cultural Connections – Through Music, Dance, Conversations, Displays’ takes place at the Portlaoise Parish Centre from 6pm-8pm.

There’s a traditional Irish evening at An Sean Chistin, in Irey, Ballyfin at 8pm, and an open artists studio event by Artist Kevin McCann at Glory, Glory, Old Deer Park, Ballyfin, from 5pm-11pm.

There’s a reading and crafting evening with author Helena Duggan in Durrow Library from 7pm.

Emo Court will open for two free guided tours starting at 6pm and 7pm.

Mountrath Figure2Ground studios will host an artists open studio event in Murrays, Left Bank House from 5pm to 10pm.

‘The Fight for Colour and Wonde’, an exhibition by Melissa Donagher opens at The French Restaurant in the French Quarter Portarlington at 7pm.

Portarlington Comhaltas will perform in the Hawthorn Function Room, Portarlington at 8pm.

Spink Comhaltas will hold an evening of traditional music in Spink Community Hall at 7.30pm.

Rathdowney Men’s Shed will showcase music, dance, storytelling and a display of the Men’s Shed woodcraft work from 7pm.

For more information call 057 8664033/13, email artsoff@laoiscoco.ie or see the National Culture Night website www.culturenight.ie