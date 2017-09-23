Concern for missing Athy man (62) last seen Saturday morning

Gardai have launched a nationwide appeal for the public's assistance in tracing missing 62-year-old Athy man Bill Delaney.

He was last seen this morning, Saturday, September 23, at approximately 8am, when he left his home in Oaklands, Athy.

Bill is 5'8" tall, and of a lean fit build. He is bald and has brown eyes. When last seen he was wearing a navy jacket, navy tracksuit bottoms and white runners.

Gardaí and Bill's family are concerned for him, and ask anyone who has seen him or who can assist in locating the Athy man, to contact Athy Garda Station on 059 8631669, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.