Garda appeal as Kildare girl (13) fails to return from visiting friends

Gardai are appealing for information on a 13 year old Kildare town girl who was last seen on Saturday evening.

Aoife Hawthorne was last seen on Saturday at 7.30pm on Grangecastle Road in Clondalkin. She was visiting a friend and failed to return home.

She is 5ft 4in tall, with long straight brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a short black jacket, dark pink vest top and white shorts with pink flowers when last seen.

Gardai are concerned for her and ask anyone with information as to her whereabouts to call Kildare station on 045 521222 or the Confidential Line on 1800 666111.