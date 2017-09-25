Our weekend poll asking readers where the 2018 National Ploughing Championships should be held had a surprising result

You voted in your hundreds over the weekend to say where the next ploughing championships should be, Tullamore, Ratheniska or Athy.

Last Friday evening the Leinster Express posed the question - where should the next National Ploughing Championships be held.

the options were that it stay in Tullamore in Offaly, return to Ratheniska in Laois, or move to Athy in Kildare.

Close to 900 public votes were cast, and in a surprise result for Laois readers, a resounding vote returned in Offaly's favour.

58 percent say that Tullamore should retain the championships for a third year.

Over a third of voters, 35 percent, want it to return to Laois, where it has had a huge run of success at Ratheniska.

And finally 7 percent say it should head to Athy.