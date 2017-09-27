Geashill man had bag of cocaine in his sock

A Geashill man caught with €500 of cocaine for sale and weighing scales in his car has been given the benefit of the probation act, as he cooperated fully with probation services and has stopped taking drugs.

Dean O’Brien (24), Kilcavan, Geashill, Offaly, first appeared before the court in April this year.

Detective Garda Padraic Ryan gave evidence that on June 4, 2016, he was conducting an operation into the sale and supply of drugs in local public houses, when he saw a car pull up outside a pub in Mountmellick and a number of males bought two bags of cocaine.

When the accused was stopped and searched, the gardaí found three bags of cocaine hidden in his underwear and a large bag of the drug in his sock. The total value of the drugs on his person was €500.

At the court in April, Judge Catherine Staines said she wanted proof he was dealing with his addiction and had stopped using drugs, and put the matter back for a probation report.

When the case returned to court last Thursday, Judge Staines noted that the accused had no previous convictions and had cooperated fully.

He had been addicted to cocaine at the time, but has now stopped taking drugs and alcohol and his parents say there has been a complete transformation in him. Now in full-time employment with a new relationship started, it looks like he will have a positive future, she said .

“This is a lesson to other young people thinking of taking cocaine, it costs money and your work deteriorates,” said the judge.

Saying she was going to give him a very good opportunity, Judge Staines applied the probation act, section 1.1, leaving the accused with no criminal record.