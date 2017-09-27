Mountmellick man threatened to smash windows

A Mountmellick man who threatened to smash a woman’s windows in an ongoing dispute between families has been given the benefit of the probation act after attending a restorative justice programme.

Kieran Carroll (27), 22 Davin Park, Mountmellick, was charged with threatening to damage property, at Silverwood, Mountmellick, on August 5, 2016.

When the case first came before Portlaoise District Court in June last, Inspector Eamonn Curley gave evidence that the accused threatened to smash all the windows of the injured party’s house.

He said there was “a long-running saga between both families”.

The accused had no previous convictions.

Defence, Mr Barry Fitzgerald said that this incident represented the climax of an ongoing dispute.

He said that issues have now resolved themselves.

Judge Catherine Staines put the matter back to September 21 for a restorative justice report.

When the case returned to court last week, Mr Fitzgerald handed in €157 compensation and a restorative justice report.

Judge Catherine Staines noted that the accused had no previous convictions and had completed volunteer work with the local GAA club.

She said the accused seemed genuinely remorseful, and applied the probation act, section 1.1.