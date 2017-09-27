Homeless man with knife tried to rob woman in Portlaoise

A homeless man who tried to rob a woman in the street with a knife has been sentenced to eight months in jail.

Keith Kilroy (45), no fixed abode, was charged with attempted robbery and possession of an article.

At last week's sitting of Portlaoise District Court, Inspector Aidan Farrelly gave evidence that on December 9, 2016, at 10.22am at Railway Street, Portlaoise, a woman parked her car and went to purchase a ticket.

She was putting the ticket on her car when the accused approached her and produced a knife, asking her for money.

She ran to a nearby hair salon and called the gardaí. The accused was later identified through garda investigation from CCTV footage.

When questioned, the accused said he couldn’t remember the incident, but admitted it was him on the CCTV.

The accused had a large number of previous convictions, 98 in total, including robbery, theft, assault, burglary, and failing to appear in court.

The accused was sentenced to eight months in prison on the charge of attempted robbery, with the charge of possession of an article taken into consideration.

Recognisance was fixed in the event of an appeal.