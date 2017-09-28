Community service in lieu of jail for driving uninsured

A Lithuanian national given community service for drug and motoring offences who failed to do any community service has instead been given a suspended prison sentence.

Dmitrij Ingelevic (27), Rathevan Close, Portlaoise, was stopped driving in Portlaoise, on December 23, 2012.

He was found to have a quantity of cannabis herb and a quantity of a drug known as TFMPP. The accused also had no insurance or driving licence. He was disqualified from driving at the time of the offence.

When the case first came before the court in March, Judge Staines imposed 240 hours’ community service in lieu of six months in prison.

At last week’s court, probation officer, Ms Ann Walsh said the accused had not done any of the service, as he got a job in the meantime and was not available.

Judge Staines imposed a three-month sentence, suspended for one year.