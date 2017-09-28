Mountrath man's not guilty plea to drink driving

A Mountrath man has pleaded not guilty to a charge of exceeding the alcohol limit while driving and told the local court he wishes to defend himself.

Brian Cunningham (48), with an address listed at Gracefield, Red castle, Mountrath, was charged with drink driving, at Ridge Road, Portlaoise, on August 31 this year.

At last week’s sitting of Portlaoise District Court, the accused pleaded not guilty to the charge.

He did not seek legal representation and told Judge Catherine Staines he wished to defend himself.

Judge Staines granted a statements order containing the State's evidence against him in the case and the matter was put in for hearing on February 6, 2018.