Portlaoise man frightened kids and struck man in face

A Portlaoise man on a drink and drugs binge who trespassed on a property in the early hours of the morning before assaulting a man has been told he will not go to prison if he pays compensation and continues to attend aftercare.

Jamie Holohan (22), 50 Beladd, Portlaoise, was charged with trespassing, and assault causing harm, at the Mountmellick Road, Portlaoise, on January 30 this year.

Inspector Aidan Farrelly gave evidence that the accused knocked on the door of a house in an intoxicated state and the homeowner who answered the door asked him to leave.

The accused then struck the man in the face with a closed fist, causing a 5mm gash to his lip and a bloody nose.

On the same morning, he entered the curtilage of a building in the same estate.

He was knocking on the back door, disturbing children in the house, and when the owner told him the gardaí were being called he jumped on the children’s trampoline.

He was highly intoxicated, and when the gardaí arrived he ran at them with a piece of timber, forcing the gardaí to use pepper spray.

This trespass matter was previously dealt with by the court, with the accused directed to pay €500 compensation.

Last week, defence, Mr Declan Breen handed in the €500 compensation.

He said his client had been on a day and a half-long drink and drug binge and had no recollection of the incident.

Mr Breen went on to say that the accused had done a lot to turn his life around, completing a residential course for his substance issues and now attending aftercare on a weekly basis.

Judge Catherine Staines noted that the accused had no previous convictions and had changed his life around.

On the trespass charge, the judge directed that the €500 compensation go to the children of the house.

On the assault charge, Judge Staines directed a victim impact statement and a letter of apology, as well as €400 compensation and an up to date report.

The matter was put back to December 14, with Judge Staines telling the accused that if he continued to attend aftercare and paid the compensation he would not be at risk of going to prison.