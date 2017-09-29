Portlaoise man had to be forcibly arrested

A Portlaoise man has been given community service in lieu of prison after having to be forcibly put into a garda car following a drunken disturbance in public.

Kenneth Swayne (44), Buttercup Avenue, Esker Hills, Portlaoise, was charged with being intoxicated, and using threatening or abusive behaviour.

Inspector Aidan Farrelly gave evidence that on August 30, the accused was detected in an aggressive and drunken state outside a kebab shop at Esker Hills, Portlaoise.

He became aggressive and abusive to the gardaí when they tried to get his details and had to be handcuffed and forcibly put into the patrol car before he complied.

The accused had nine previous convictions.

Defence, Ms Josephine Fitzpatrick said her client’s previous convictions were drink-related, but he had been abstaining for six months. On the day, he was helping out a friend doing work locally and when they finished they drank.

Judge Catherine Staines imposed 100 hours’ community service in lieu of three months in prison.

and the matter was adjourned to November 9 for a community service report.