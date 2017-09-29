Mountrath Post Office robbery accused in custody

A Portlaoise man charged with robbing Mountrath Post Office with a handgun has gone into custody after having his bail revoked.

Michael Gormley (47), 13 Bracklone Way, Bellingham, Portlaoise, is charged with attempted robbery from Enfield Post Office, Co. Meath, and robbery from Mountrath Post Office, on July 5.

He was refused bail when he first came before the local court in July.

When the case returned to court last week, defence, Mr Barry Fitzgerald said that the accused had been granted High Court bail on condition he reside at Cuan Mhuire treatment centre. Mr Fitzgerald said his client had exited Cuan Mhuire and was now asking to revoke his bail and go into custody.

The accused was remanded in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court on September 28.