Waiting list for council housing in Laois has increased by 200 people

The number of people registered as needing a home on Laois County Council’s housing list has increased by over 200 this year.

Despite the launch of an Action Plan last February on Housing and Homelessness the number of people, including families and individuals, on the list waiting for a home stands at 1,575.

The number has risen by over one person a day since the plan was launched.

The plan aimed to buy, build and renovate as many houses as possible to stem the growing flood of people made homeless in Laois.

Last June the Laois housing list stood at 1,469, while last February it was at 1,343 people.

There were 97 people given council homes since the start of 2017 in Laois.

The first new council estate in Portlaoise since 2004, is under construction. Conniberry Way will have 33 homes and is due to be complete in spring 2018. It includes ten 2 bed units, 22 three bed units and one 4 bed unit in the estate off the old Knockmay Road.

The Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy has revealed a plan to help Dublin people waiting for a council house, to move to other counties.

“A Place Finder Service in each local authority will assist these homeless households who wish to relocate to a suitable property,” the Minister has said.

Council housing officer Ian McCormack confirmed the latest figure this week.