Have you moved house since you paid your water charges? Irish Water wants you to call them

Nearly 1m customers are due to receive refunds on their water charges in the near future and now Irish Water is appealing to customers who paid their charges but have since changed address to update their details.

Over €173m will be refunded to 990,000 customers in the coming months once the relevant legislation is passed by Government.

In order to refund domestic water charges without delay, there is no application or registration process but customers who have moved since receiving their last bill, must update their details now so that the cheque is posted to their current address. The quickest way to do this is to call Irish Water on 1850 448 448 and lines are open Monday – Friday from 9am to 5.30pm.

Irish Water is planning to refund almost all customers before the end of the year and so it is essential that customers who have moved provide a current postal address to ensure there is no delay in receiving their refund cheque.

Speaking in advance of the refunds being issued, Head of Customer Operations with Irish Water, Eamon Gallen said, “Issuing refunds to 990,000 households presents a significant challenge but our priority is that the process is as efficient and straightforward as possible for our customers.

“Crucially however, we are reliant on them telling us if their details have changed since the last time they contacted us so we encouraging anyone who has moved or changed their personal details to contact us as soon as possible to provide up to date information.”

Over the coming weeks Irish Water will also be engaging with key stakeholder groups to advise them how the refunds process will work and to ensure that the needs of any vulnerable customers are taken into account.

More information is available at https://www.water.ie/for-home/refunds/ and this page will be updated over the coming weeks as the process begins.