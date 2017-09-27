Homes sought for ten abandoned pups found in Monasterevin, rescued by Laois volunteer group

A Laois animal rescue group is appealing for homes for ten little puppies, which were found abandoned in cardboard boxes in Monasterevin.

"All 10 now safe in our care but the pressure we are under is colossal both financial and physically. Does anyone have any information about these pups, if so please contact us on 0860594375 in confidence," said Cara Rescue Dogs, which is based in Laois.

The group is also inviting applications from people to foster the puppies.

"We are just so exhausted folks... our hearts are low," it said.

Cara Rescue Dogs was set up in 2011 by a small group of people in County Laois, Ireland who were brought together by their love of animals.

The group can be contacted via it's facebook page, email at caradogs@hotmail.com or by phoning at 086 0594375 or 087 2342054.

The cardboard boxes in which the pups were found