Laois Crime: Thieves targeted two Laois estates last night

Two homes in a Mountrath housing estate were hit by thieves overnight last night.

The Cluanin estate suffered two break-ins, Gardaí have confirmed.

In one house tools were taken. In the other nothing appears to have been taken.

Gardaí in Mountrath are appealing to the public for any witnesses or information.

In Portarlington, a break-in was attempted overnight, in a house in Wilton Lawns.

The attempted break-in took place at 4.15am. Thieves are believed to have tried to break in through the back door but dogs in the house scared them off.

There were also two burglaries between 11am and 5pm yesterday in Kilbeggan road, Clara near Kilcoursey.

There was jewelry taken in that robbery. Offaly Gardaí are also appealing for information.