Laois heroes wanted for People of the Year Awards

Celebrities and former winners have joined forces to launch the People of the Year Awards as the search begins to find 2017 Laois heroes.

RTE broadcaster Miriam O’Callaghan and Celebrity Operation Transformation contestant James Patrice launched the awards at the Mansion House in Dublin this week alongside former winners Aoibheann Mangan (11) and Padraic Godwin (12).

Now in its 43rd year, the awards, which are organised by Rehab Group, will be broadcasted on RTÉ One on Saturday, March 3. The hit show has also found a new home and will take place at The Round Room in the Mansion House.

At the launch, celebrities and former winners urged the public to nominate their heroes – family, friends and colleagues – and those ordinary people who have done extraordinary things in Laois.

RTÉ broadcaster and TV presenter Miriam O’Callaghan described the awards as a “prestigious opportunity” to nominate somebody who deserves recognition.

Miriam added: “If you know somebody who has gone above and beyond the call of duty, the People of the Year Awards is the ideal way to honour them. Throughout my career I’ve travelled all over Ireland and the globe, and have witnessed the amazing work and sacrifices that people make. The Awards reveal Ireland’s courageous spirit and remarkable achievements.”

Nominating someone is easy and the public can submit details of their chosen nominee online at www.peopleoftheyear.ie . The closing date for entries is Friday, December 1st. All the winners are nominated by the Irish public and finalised by a panel of adjudicators. As well as a number of general awards, people can nominate their Young Person of the Year, Sportsperson of the Year, International Person of the Year and the Community Group of the Year.

Former winners include comedian Brendan O’Carroll, Olympian Katie Taylor, Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe, and Davitt Walsh.

