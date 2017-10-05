Polish nationals charged with drug dealing in Portlaoise

Two Polish nationals have been charged with having drugs for sale in Portlaoise.

Piotr Perucki (36), Chantiere Gate, Portlaoise, and Daniel Szpiech (32), Kilminchy Avenue, Portlaoise, were charged with having drugs for sale or supply.

Garda Heffernan gave evidence that he arrested the accused on August 30 this year, at Chantiere Gate, Portlaoise.

When the accused were charged and cautioned, they made no reply.

Garda Heffernan said that a file was with the DPP in relation to the case and the State was looking for a six-week remand.

Defence for the two accused requested a Polish translator and legal aid.

Judge Catherine Staines requested a statement of means before deciding on legal aid. The matter was put back to November 9, for DPP directions.