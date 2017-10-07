Laois pubs, clubs and groups licensed

A number of pubs, restaurants, clubs and social groups around Laois were last week granted licences relating to the sale of alcohol or entertainment, or a licence to sell lottery tickets, at the annual licensing court.

The confirmation of a transfer of a licence was granted by Judge Catherine Staines to Liam McNamara, Thirsty Nellies; Charles Kirwan, Coach O’Learys, Ballacolla; Donal O’Gorman, The Bog Road, Portlaoise; David Finn, The Office, Portlaoise; Trevor Whelan, The White Horse Inn; Mihai Bursuc, The After Dark, Portarlington; Robert Boland, Bolands Public House; Diarmuid Casey, Caseys Pub, Portlaoise; and William Meade, Kellys Bar, Borris in Ossory.

Club certificates were granted to Laurence Scully, Mountrath GAA Club; Gerry Byrne, Monasterevin GAA club; Colin Hayes, Portlaoise Golf Club; Michael Martin, Abbeyleix Golf Club; Mary Harte, Rathdowney Golf Club; Tom Greed, The Heath Golf Club; Catherine Cahill, O’Dempseys GAA; Ciaran Reilly, Portlaoise Rugby Football Club; and Danielle Lawlor, Portarlington RFC.

Restaurant certificates were granted to Jenau Tsang, The China House; JB Indian Cuisine Ltd, Indian Prince; Fortpark Limited, O’Loughlins Hotel; Jennifer Kent, Abbeyleix Manor Hotel; Vicar Catering Company Ltd, The Heritage Golf and Spa; Seosamh Murphy, Castle Arms Hotel; and Grellan Delaney, Relish.

An annual dance licence was granted to Jennifer Kent, Abbeyleix Manor Hotel; Peter Thomas Treacy, The Gandon Inn; David Power, Manhattan Mixer; Ballyfin Demesne; Patrick McDonagh, Killeshin Hotel; Portarlington GAA club; and Coant Hotels Limited, Midlands Park Hotel.

A lottery licence was granted to Matthew Barrett, Clonaslee Parish Committee; Suzanne Payne, Mountmellick GAA Development Fund; Jenny McHale, Monasterevin GAA club; Donna Conroy, St Manman’s GAA; Linda Scully, Portlaoise Panthers Basketball Club; Fr Thomas Walsh, Rosenallis Parish Committee; Paul Byrne, Mountmellick Juvenile AFC; Tommy O’Connell, Park Ratheniska GAA; Very Rev. John Lalor, Camross Parish Council; and Very Rev. William Hennessy, Castletown Community. And a music and singing licence was granted to Michelle De Forge, Dunamaise Arts Centre.