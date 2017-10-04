Monasterevin man charged with stealing wallet

A Monasterevin man has been charged with stealing a wallet from a Portlaoise bookmakers.

Before last week's sitting of the district court in Portlaoise was Vincent Hannon (65), with an address listed at Ard Evan Grove, Monasterevin.

He was charged with theft, at Paddy Powers, Main Street, Portlaoise.

Defence, solicitor Ms Ann Manning requested a statements order and legal aid in the case.

She said her client was a retired man living on a pension.

Defence also requested CCTV footage in the case, saying that it was CCTV from the street outside and not the premises that was being sought.

The matter was put back to November 2 next, for a guilty plea to be entered or a hearing date to be fixed on a plea of not guilty.