Man who defrauded Portlaoise woman of car told to pay up

A man who left a Portlaoise woman out of pocket to a value of €4,500 in a fraudulent car sale has been given another opportunity to pay further compensation to the injured party.

Patrick Lyons, with an address listed in Co. Wicklow, was convicted at a previous court sitting of section 14 theft, at Dundrum, on January 14, 2016.

The injured party, a woman from Portlaoise, bought a motorcar from the accused on January 5 last year, at a cost of €4,500.

She took out insurance on the car, but the accused was to book the VRT. She subsequently returned the car to him in Dundrum for minor repairs, but she never saw the car again and no money was returned to her.

The accused disposed of the car, leaving the woman at a loss of €4,500.

The accused had two previous convictions, one for a road traffic offence and one for drugs.

He was ordered to pay full compensation and Judge Catherine Staines imposed 150 hours’ community service in lieu of six months in prison. The case was subsequently adjourned on a number of occasions.

When the case returned to court last week, Inspector Jer Glavin gave evidence that the accused failed to appear in court on July 20 last and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest. This bench warrant was executed on July 30 and the accused was brought back before Portlaoise District Court last week.

Judge Staines noted he had paid €700 compensation and been found suitable for community service, before he paid a further €300 making a total of €1,000 paid.

Defence, Ms Thomasina Connell said her client had a further €1,000 compensation before the court.

Judge Staines directed that this be paid to the injured party and asked when would he have the rest of the money.

Ms Connell replied that her client remains on social welfare and would need more time to get the money.

The accused addressed the court, to say that he is receiving €103 a week, out of which he gives his mother €50 and his ex-partner €50 for the upkeep of their child.

He said he was unable to get employment at the moment as he is on probation and has to attend counselling.

He said that a probation officer had told him he couldn’t get a job as he was required to continue engaging with probation. In relation to this, Ms Connell elaborated that her client had conditions imposed on him for separate matters in Wicklow.

Judge Staines remarked that she still thought that a part-time job wouldn’t have gone amiss. She told him to discuss things with the probation officer as the money had to be paid.

The matter was adjourned to March 27 next year, with the accused told to make an effort to pay as much of the remaining €2,500 compensation as he could.