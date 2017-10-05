Drunk and shoved way in to see child

A 28-year-old man who put his partner and children in fear when he was drunk has been told he may have to attend the MEND programme for domestic abuse.

The man, who will not be named so as to protect the identity of the children, appeared before last week’s sitting of Portlaoise District Court.

Garda William Whelan told the court he had arrested the accused that morning on foot of a bench warrant, after the accused failed to appear in court to meet the charges.

Garda Whelan gave evidence that on May 7 this year, at 4am, the accused turned up at his partner’s door in Portlaoise in an intoxicated state and shoved in the door to see his children.

The woman rang the gardaí and the accused left, but he later returned and went upstairs to his young child in an intoxicated state.

He also caused slight damage to a door.

Garda Whelan said that the accused is now back living with the woman and things seem to be going well.

The accused had one previous court appearance for being intoxicated, for which he was given the benefit of the probation act.

Defence, Ms Josephine Fitzpatrick admitted her client’s actions were not good behaviour for a father, but things seemed to be okay between the parties now.

Ms Fitzpatrick said that the couple had three children, with a fourth on the way, and the accused was now doing a back to work scheme.

“Drink clearly doesn’t suit him,” said Ms Fitzpatrick, adding that the accused wished to apologise to the injured party.

Defence went on to say that her client had made good the damage he caused and the door was now fixed. She said there would not be a reoccurrence.

Judge Catherine Staines said that the incident must have been terrifying for the accused’s partner and children and his actions were not acceptable.

She said this was a very serious matter, but agreed to grant the accused bail on condition he abstain from alcohol completely.

The judge warned him not to drink at all, saying that he needed every penny for his children. The matter was adjourned to December 14 for a probation report, with Judge Staines telling the accused he may have to attend MEND.