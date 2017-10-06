Woman allegedly assaulted her partner

A Lithuanian national charged with assaulting her partner has been granted bail on condition she stay away from the alleged injured party.

Inesa Tanuliene (39) was charged with assault causing harm, at Kilcolgan, Ferbane, Co. Offaly, on September 28 this year.

At last week's court, the State objected to bail due to the seriousness of the charge.

The alleged injured party is the accused’s partner and as the two parties live together, Garda Ann Marie McDonald said she was concerned about the accused interfering with the witness.

Defence, Ms Josephine Fitzpatrick said her client, a Lithuanian national, had no previous convictions and had no other address at which to reside.

Judge Staines granted bail on the accused’s own bond of €100, on condition she stay away from Offaly and her partner, and provide the gardaí with a new address and phone number within 24 hours.

The matter was adjourned to Tullamore District Court on November 1.